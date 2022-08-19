Gloucester Bakers Quay could be restored as 'landmark'
Tower block plans could create a "new landmark" for a city's skyline, developers say.
Rokeby Development's scheme includes 117 flats and the redevelopment of Downings Malthouse and a warehouse in High Orchard Street in Gloucester.
If approved by Gloucester City Council the firm said the building would be "unapologetic" about its height.
Rokeby Merchant Developments said it would ensure it sits comfortably within the surrounding buildings.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plan would see the partial restoration of Downings Malthouse and the High Orchard Street warehouse.
A new basement level car park could also be created in Downings Malthouse and would be accessible from Merchants Road.
The company said the building would look "unique" with its angled walls.
"Although viability has been the initial driver for the height of the building, this has led to the opportunity to create a new landmark on the skyline of Gloucester," it said.
"Much like the warehouses of the docks, we have designed the building to be unapologetic about its height.
"With that in mind, the roofline of the new building is designed such that in perspective it sits within the mass and scale of the surrounding buildings."
