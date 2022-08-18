Tributes to 'selfless' Gloucestershire organ donation campaigner
Tributes have been paid to a man who championed organ donation after having a heart transplant 38 years ago.
Steve Syer, from Gloucestershire, was the UK's longest-surviving single-heart transplant patient.
The 80-year-old, who died after a short illness, was one of the first people in the UK to have the surgery, in 1984.
"My dad was a selfless man who was given another 38 years to live through his heart transplant," said daughter Clare Lott.
Mr Syer, from Hucclecote, received his new heart in an operation carried out by Sir Magdi Yacoub and his team at Harefield Hospital in Middlesex.
"After Steve had the heart transplant he devoted his life to promoting organ donation," said his wife Chris, 77.
His transplanted heart had come from a young man who died in a road crash.
"He said that young man gave me his heart and he must look after it for the rest of his life. He did just that," said Ms Syer.
"I remember the first night he came home from Harefield. He rolled over in bed and told me 'Chris, I can feel my heart beating'." she added.
The couple were members of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust Organ Donation Committee and were "a great double act", said chairman Ian Mean.
"Steve was an amazing ambassador for organ donation. We owe them a great debt," he added.
The couple also fundraised for the British Heart Foundation, helping to raise millions of pounds for the charity in Gloucestershire.
Anthony Clarkson, of NHS Blood and Transplant, said Mr Syer was "an inspiration".
"Surviving for over 38 years following his heart transplant was a remarkable achievement and he was testament to the effect organ donation can have in truly transforming lives.
"Steve was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed," he added.
Mr Syer leaves wife Chris, son Tim, 55, daughter Clare, 53, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
