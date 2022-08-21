Cheltenham group calls for action over 'eyesore' shop
A community group has called for action over an "eyesore" empty town centre shop.
Cheltenham Civic Society said the "hideous frontage" of the former Sports Direct store is having a negative impact on nearby retailers.
The shop has been closed for four years and campaigners want Cheltenham Borough Council to take action.
The council said it had been in contact with the landlords to improve the condition of the property.
Cheltenham Civic Society said the shop has "become a blot on the landscape" and is "bringing the whole town centre into disrepute".
Chairman Andrew Booton said the council had been "dragging its heels" over enforcement action, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"Merely writing letters asking millionaire absentee landlords to take good care of their vacant buildings simply does not work," he said.
"Enforcement action...is the only thing they understand, and it should not take the council four years to get round to doing it.
"Eyesores like this are not just offensive to residents and shoppers, they also negatively impact the businesses of other nearby retailers," added Mr Booton.
The High Street shop, which is owned by Dorabelle Properties Ltd, has been empty since 2018.
Tracy Birkinshaw, the council's director of community and economic development, said ongoing enforcement action had been taking place.
"Our most recent engagement was May and July of this year, and it is one of a number of properties across the town we are reviewing with landlords on," she said.
"Specifically in regards to the former Sports Direct unit, we are actively engaging with Cheltenham BID to place further pressure for action.
"Our aim is to bring empty units back into use as quickly as possible," added Ms Birkinshaw.
