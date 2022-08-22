Stalker who set fire to van in Alderton with ex inside jailed
A stalker who torched a campervan while his ex-partner was asleep inside it, has been jailed for more than 11 years.
Kenneth Jones, who admitted arson, but denied it was with intent to endanger life, was found guilty of the more serious charge.
His ex-partner had escaped injury only because a neighbour had spotted the flames, Gloucester Crown Court heard.
Jones, 64 and of Dames Road, Wanstead, London, also admitted stalking involving fear of violence.
The defendant, who also pleaded guilty to several counts of criminal damage, was issued with a life-long restraining order.
The jury had heard he hired a car in Cheltenham on 18 February this year and filled up a drinks bottle with fuel at a petrol station before driving to Alderton, near Tewkesbury, and setting the vehicle alight at around midnight.
Jones's ex-partner was sleeping inside the van with her new partner.
Jones had stalked the victim in the lead up to the arson, travelling into Gloucestershire on several occasions and repeatedly damaging his ex-partner's car, the court was told.
Det Con Allun Johnson said it had been "a miracle" that no-one was seriously injured or killed due to Jones' "atrocious actions".
"His unacceptable behaviour escalated from damaging the victim's car on multiple occasions, turning up unannounced at her address, stalking her in his vehicle and culminated in him endangering both her and her partner's lives," he said.
"Jones decided to use a hire car that night and thought he could get away with what he did.
"However, we were able to show his stalking behaviour where he followed her in his car prior to the arson, which the victim hadn't known had been happening," added Det Con Johnson.
Jones was sentenced to 11 years and six months for arson with intent to endanger life and 12 months for stalking and criminal damage, to run concurrently.
He was also banned from entering Cheltenham and Alderton.
