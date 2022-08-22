Gloucester charity The Music Works supports young musicians
- Published
Breaking down barriers to help people make it in the music industry is the aim of a Gloucestershire charity.
The Music Works supports young musicians and promotes diversity in music.
Guy Moot, CEO of Warner Chappell Music, spoke to young musicians at a panel hosted by the charity.
"From the person selling merchandise at the gig to the musician - there are so many outlets in music and so many career opportunities," he said.
Mr Moot, who grew up in Cheltenham, said he found that things have since changed for young people who are trying to make it in the music world.
"We are connecting with communities such as this one in Gloucestershire and unlike when I was growing up here, there are now the roots and the facilities that mean you can get on that career path," he said.
Nat Oaks, a musician from Gloucester, said before she came to the Music Works, she felt the industry was filled with people "who had it out for you".
"But now that I've come here I'm surrounded by a team of people that I want to take on my journey," she said.
"It's really nice because everyone has the same intention - trying to make good music."
Immi Dash, a singer-songwriter from Stroud, had a similar experience.
"Industry professionals can seem inaccessible," she said.
"Meeting them here shows that they are real people and they are not scary - I think that's a really good way of breaking down those barriers for young people."