Gloucestershire van driver on drugs filmed driving erratically
A van driver has been filmed swerving across the road and narrowly missing other vehicles after the prescription drugs he took impaired his driving.
Members of the public shot the footage on the A435 and A436 between Cirencester and Gloucester.
The driver was found guilty of drug driving and was disqualified for 12 months, despite the drugs being legal.
The footage was released by police as part of an anti-drink and anti-drug-driving campaign.
Gloucestershire Police is trying to make motorists aware that even if the drugs you have taken are legal, if they impair how you drive it is against the law to get behind the wheel.
Officers intercepted the driver, who they have not named, shortly before the Air Balloon roundabout, in Gloucester, where he was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
'Dangers and consequences'
Insp Rachel Lynch-Warden, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "We want to do everything we can to ensure the roads of Gloucestershire are as safe as possible.
"Motorists may not be aware of both the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and we are hoping to raise awareness of this and catch those who ignore our advice."
Police have worked on the campaign alongside Gloucestershire County Council and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
It aims to educate drivers of the dangers and penalties they could face by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs.
According to police, drivers who combine alcohol and drugs are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than sober drivers.
Police said that in Gloucestershire, 420 people had been arrested for drink and drug driving in 2022.
Of those, almost as many were arrested for taking illegal drugs and getting behind the wheel, as those found to be under the influence of alcohol.
