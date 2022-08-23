Arrest after police search for man with weapon in Cirencester
A 71-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in Gloucestershire.
Police were called to Shepherds Way in Cirencester at about 09:30 BST on Monday after receiving reports of a person making threats with a weapon.
Upon arrival, an air rifle was seized and a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with the intent to cause fear.
He has since been released under investigation, police confirmed.