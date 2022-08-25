Bristol had 'fastest recovery' of any UK airport
- Published
Bristol Airport says it has had the "fastest recovery of any UK airport" as it prepares for a busy bank holiday weekend.
Chief operating officer, Graeme Gamble, said more than 900,000 passengers were expected to travel through the airport throughout August.
Mr Gamble said there had been a strong increase in passenger numbers in the past few months.
"We are rapidly approaching pre-pandemic passenger levels," he added.
Bristol Airport's busiest days are expected to be 25 and 26 August when about 32,000 passengers a day will fly in and out, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
Mr Gamble said the airport had experienced some challenges in the past few months, but staff had worked hard to ensure visits were as smooth as possible.
"With Bristol Airport seeing the fastest recovery of any UK airport, the strong demand for travel demonstrates the continued customer confidence in travelling abroad," he said.
The chief operating officer said hundreds of new workers had been recruited through a series of jobs fairs, and "surge teams" had been put in place to be deployed at short notice during busy times.
To avoid delays, passengers have been advised to check-in online, arrive a minimum of two hours before their flight and have items like boarding cards and passports ready.
Bristol has been among many UK airports to experience disruption including flight delays and cancellations, as the demand for travel returned after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Airlines and airports have said they are facing a number of challenges as restrictions on international travel are lifted, including staff shortages, air traffic control restrictions, runway works and airport handling delays.
Meanwhile, an amber traffic warning has been issued for the bank holiday weekend as an estimated 15m leisure trips are planned.
The AA said it expected 45% of UK drivers to go on at least one non-commuting journey between Friday and Monday.
Traffic is expected to peak on Saturday between 10:00 - 16:00 BST.
Motorists have been warned to expect delays on major routes and predicted traffic hotspots include the M4/M5 interchange near Bristol.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk