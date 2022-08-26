Stroud Safe Space scheme set up for women after attacks
- Published
A series of sexual assaults has prompted a business owner to set up a safety scheme for women.
Chrissie Lowery launched Safe Space after the Stroud attacks, which include the rape of two women in the town.
It comes after police admitted at a community meeting they needed to do more to protect women after "a number of awful and frightening rapes, sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviours".
Ms Lowery said the attacks have had a big impact on the community.
A man remains on police bail, after being arrested in connection with the rape of a woman on Dudbridge Road, on 22 July.
No arrests have been made after a woman was raped at Stroud Cemetery, on 7 May, Gloucestershire Police confirmed.
Ms Lowery, who owns Craftology in Stroud, said her scheme invites anyone who feels they are being followed or under threat to be able to access safe places locally.
She has also organised for Dudbridge Tunnel to be repainted, to "reclaim the space" after the most recent rape took place nearby.
Shops, businesses and pubs are also being encouraged to offer a safe space to anyone who feels threatened.
'People getting lifts'
"I think it's made everyone fearful," says Ms Lowery, who has opened a back room in her shop for anyone who needs it.
"I know people who have stopped [running], people are getting lifts to work. It's [had] quite a big impact on the community in Stroud."
This weekend, Stroud police officers will hand out out safety packs at Craftology, and volunteers will come together to help clear out the tunnel.
Ms Lowery said: "I think we need to reclaim that space, because it's been taken and it's been turned into a frightening place."
Margaret Reid, managing director at Margaret Reid Display Solutions, supports the scheme and has opened up a safe space at her factory in Woodchester, which is close to a cycle track through Dudbridge.
Ms Reid said she has started carrying a personal alarm to keep her safe at night in the town.
Jacqui Weller, acting inspector on Stroud Neighbourhood Team, has also encouraged people to use a new phone app called "Flare".
"The Flare app can show us exactly where people are feeling unsafe, whether that's down to environmental reasons or because of antisocial behaviour," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk