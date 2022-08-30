Gloucestershire appoints new police officer to top post
Gloucestershire Constabulary has appointed a new officer to become its next deputy chief constable.
Shaun West is set to replace the outgoing post holder Jon Stratford later.
Mr West began his career in policing as a special constable in 1994. He subsequently joined Lincolnshire Police in 1997 and held a variety of roles in different police forces.
He said he was "thrilled" to be appointed.
"I have met many of our police officers, police staff and volunteers and know how committed they are to the communities of Gloucestershire," he added.
Mr West said he was looking forward to supporting police and crime commissioner Chris Nelson, chief constable Rod Hansen and the force's partners in its "shared ambitions".
During his career, Mr West has worked across the five forces in the south west as the regional assistant chief constable for the South West Police Collaboration.
It focuses on tackling serious and organised crime and terrorism.
Before that he held a variety of roles including as a neighbourhood officer, intelligence officer and detective.
'Wealth of experience'
Chief constable Rod Hansen said he was "delighted to welcome" Mr West into the force and looked forward "to us and our communities benefitting from his wealth of experience and knowledge".
"It was a tough selection process that was hotly contested so Shaun has earned his place," he added.
"He is passionate about youth engagement, previously holding the National Police Chiefs' Council portfolio for Mini Police, and I am hopeful these skills can be emulated by our officers and staff."
Outside of policing, Mr West has a bachelor's degree and an honorary doctorate in law.