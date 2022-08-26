Cirencester social club to become zero-carbon affordable homes
- Published
A former Cirencester social club is set to be converted into zero-carbon affordable homes.
Cotswold District Council has sold the Cotswold Club to adjacent Watermoor Point development for £375,000.
The Grade II listed building was originally bought by the council in 1978 and used as a social club before closing during the pandemic.
Councillor Mike Evemy said the sale would "increase the number of affordable homes across the district".
The council's deputy leader also claimed it would help the council meet its "goal of reducing carbon use", although its not yet clear how many homes will be built.
After the district council bought the former pub, it was initially used as a social club for its employees, before trustees took it over and opened membership to everyone.
Mr Evemy said the building's condition, design and layout meant that converting it for any other purpose than homes was not "cost effective".
The neighbouring development, located at Mitsubishi's old UK headquarters, claims to provide "future-proofed office space" for hybrid workers.
The council is set to receive £369,400, after agent's fees are taken out, and the council said it will invest this into other zero carbon affordable housing projects.
Along with homes on the site, Watermoor Point says the creative redevelopment is becoming home to an increasing number of businesses with serviced offices, warehouse space and event space at the site.