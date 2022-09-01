Statues stolen from Cotswold estate while owner away
Thieves took 20 statues from a country estate while the owner was away, police have said.
The theft happened in Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire.
Some of the statues, which contain lead, had been at the property for more than 70 years, Gloucestershire Police said.
The statues, which have an estimated total value of £19,000, would have needed "two or three" people to move them, the force said.
They were stolen between 10:00 BST on 24 July and noon on 26 July.
"The victim had been away for a few days and did not discover the theft until returning home," said a police statement.
"Offenders had clearly tried to move certain items but, due to their size and weight, they have had to dump them."
Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the theft has been urged to contact police.
