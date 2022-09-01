Forensics team search Stonehouse home of convicted paedophile
- Published
Forensics teams are searching the house of a convicted paedophile as part of a murder investigation in Gloucestershire.
John Coxon, 77, died two months after he sustained serious head injuries in Park Lane, Stonehouse, on 12 January.
A 64-year-old man from Stroud was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.
In 2016 Coxon was jailed for 12 months for various child sexual offences.
Long-time resident
The sentencing judge at Gloucester Crown Court said Coxon had "a problem, a sexual interest in children".
Jacky Edwards from All Pulling Together Community Association - a group that works to improve the quality of life on the Park Estate and the whole of Stonehouse, described Coxon as being "very much a recluse" .
"I have never spoken to him and I have lived here for 24 years.
"At one point he had dogs which he took out and I used to see him out in the town.
"He has lived here for many years but I didn't even know he'd been taken into hospital and died.
"That tells you how much of a recluse he was," she said.
'Think back to January'
Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "He was a bit odd and used to talk to himself and talk to his dogs.
"When you used to talk to him he didn't make any sense."
Gloucestershire Police said a 64-year-old suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but was later released under investigation.
Following Coxon's death on 25 March the suspect was rearrested on Wednesday on suspicion of his murder.
Det Insp Adam Stacey has urged anyone with information to come forward.
He added: "We appreciate that we're asking people to cast their minds back to January, in case they saw someone in the area or witnessed something.
"As Mr Coxon also died several months ago, we're keen to hear from anyone who has heard anything about what led to his death."