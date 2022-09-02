Man bailed in murder probe over paedophile's death
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a convicted paedophile in Gloucestershire has been bailed.
The 64-year-old man, from Stroud, was released while enquiries continue into the death of John Coxon, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.
Coxon died in March - two months after suffering a head injury at his house in Park Lane, Stonehouse.
The 77-year-old had several convictions for child sexual offences and was jailed for a year in 2016.
On Thursday, forensics teams searched his property as part of their ongoing investigation.
The suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after Coxon was injured at his home on 12 January.
After Coxon died from his injuries on 25 March, the suspect was rearrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp Adam Stacey has urged anyone with information to come forward.
He added: "We appreciate that we're asking people to cast their minds back to January, in case they saw someone in the area or witnessed something.
"As Mr Coxon also died several months ago, we're keen to hear from anyone who has heard anything about what led to his death."