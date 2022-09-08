Gloucester teens charged after disorder at McDonalds
- Published
Three teenagers have been charged following an altercation inside a McDonalds.
Gloucestershire Police said the incident happened soon after 17:45 BST on Tuesday at the McDonalds on Westgate Street in Gloucester.
Two 15-year-olds and 18-year-old Caden Stephen, of Kingsway, Gloucester, have been charged with violent disorder and the possession of an offensive weapon.
The trio, from Gloucester, will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
One of the 15-year-olds is accused of carrying knife, while the second is accused of having a wooden bat. They cannot be named for legal reasons.
Mr Stephen is charged with being in possession of a knife.
Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with the same incident and are being held in police custody.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk