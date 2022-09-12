The Bishop of Gloucester shares her memories of The Queen
- Published
The Bishop of Gloucester has shared her special memories of The Queen.
The Rt Reverend Rachel Treweek was the first female bishop The Queen had received, leading to an awkward moment when she said she could not kiss the bible in front of her.
She explained: "They looked at me as if it was some great theological reason... and I said 'Because I'm wearing lipstick'."
The bishop met The Queen several times and described the monarch as "amazing".
When Ms Treweek was announced as the Bishop of Gloucester she had a private audience with Her Majesty, and recalled they had "an interesting conversation and a very special time".
Before her audience with the Queen, she remembered she was "standing outside with the equerry and a bible on a cushion".
"They said to me 'After the Queen has spoken to you, you will be asked to kiss the bible' and I said 'Oh gosh, I can't do that'.
"They said 'why not?' and I said 'because I'm wearing lipstick'.
"And of course they'd never had that before with a bishop," she told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
'Down-to-earth'
Ms Treweek was told to put her nose in the book instead and heard The Queen found it "very amusing" when she found out.
The bishop also spent the weekend with Her Majesty and the Royal Family at Sandringham Estate.
"I remember sitting with her as she was playing cards at her card table. (She was) very warm and down-to-earth."
Ms Treweek said one day she stepped into a car to take her to a barbecue on the estate, "only to see the person who then got into the driver's seat was The Queen herself".
She described The Queen as "this amazing woman who was there for the whole country, for the Commonwealth and who could hold that stage, was confident and yet humble in that".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk