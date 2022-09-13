McDonald's fight: Three teenagers plead guilty to violent disorder
- Published
Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of offensive weapons after fighting broke out in a McDonald's restaurant.
An 18-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged in connection with the incident at the Westgate Street branch in Gloucester on 6 September.
Caden Stephens, 18, of Boulmer Avenue, Kingsway, has been remanded in police custody.
He is due to appear before Gloucester Crown Court on 7 October.
The two 15-year-olds have been remanded into the care of the local authority with a number of conditions including not being able to enter Gloucestershire and being subject to a tagged curfew.
They will appear before Cheltenham Magistrates Court on 30 September.
Gloucestershire Police said two 17-year-olds who have been charged with violent disorder and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident, have been given conditional bail.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk