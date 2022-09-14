King Charles III: Monarch returns to Highgrove
King Charles III will spend Thursday at his Gloucestershire home after a week of duties since the death of his mother.
The monarch has returned to Highgrove for a day of rest, as laid out in the "London Bridge" plan for the days after the death of a monarch.
It is understood he will use the day to prepare for his role and has already received red boxes of state papers.
The boxes contain cabinet documents and daily parliament summaries.
Every day of the year, except Christmas Day, he will receive from government ministers - and from representatives in Commonwealth and foreign countries - information in the form of policy papers, cabinet documents and Foreign Office telegrams.
The correspondence also includes a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other state papers which are sent by his private secretary in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.
All of the papers have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.
King Charles III led the Royal Family as they walked behinds the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday as it was carried into Westminster Hall, before heading to Gloucestershire.
The royal residence in Tetbury has been his family home since the 1980s.
It built in the 18th Century, and was once owned by the son of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.
Since the death of the Queen at Balmoral, people have been leaving floral tributes at the gates of Highgrove.
