Cheltenham residents concerned over temporary ice rink plan
Residents have raised concerns over plans to build a temporary ice rink in their community.
Cheltenham Borough Council wants to use Imperial Gardens over the next three years to site temporary structures including an ice rink.
But a dozen local residents said the three-year scheme is "inappropriate" and fear it will bring pollution and parking issues for locals.
Council officers have recommended that the scheme should be approved.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told the application would be for a maximum of 75 days, from November to January from 2022 to 2025.
It follows a similar event last year which saw more than 43,000 people use the ice rink.
'Not suitable'
A resident who wanted to be kept anonymous said they had to use earplugs to put up with the noise last time.
"I strongly object to the ice rink coming back to Imperial Square which is completely inappropriate for what should be beautiful gardens for all visitors to see and enjoy," they said
"The area is not suitable for access and ambulances had to attend a number of times and park on the grass.
"Why not make one of the council car parks available for the ice rink or have it out of town in a rented area?"
Objectors also said the ice rink will be powered by "air-polluting" diesel generators and would lead grass lawn damage.
The council said outside the structure of the ice rink, small-scale commercial activity is also proposed.
A council report says the design is unknown at this stage but a proposed zoned layout plan has been submitted.
Councillors are set to debate the proposals at a planning committee meeting on 22 September.
