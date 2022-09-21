Teenager arrested on suspicion of Gloucester rape
A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and criminal damage.
It follows an appeal by Gloucestershire Police relating to incidents in Alfred Street, south-east of Gloucester city centre, on Friday, the force said.
The boy was arrested on Tuesday evening in Bristol, "following information from the public", it added.
"The boy remains in custody at this time," a force spokesperson said.
