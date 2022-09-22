Stagecoach to stop some bus services in Gloucestershire
Stagecoach West has informed Gloucestershire County Council it plans to stop running some of its tendered bus services.
The bus operator, which has been accused of "failing" to deliver services, previously said it was facing a driver shortage.
Managing director Rachel Geliamassi said its priority was to successfully deliver the most used services.
The firm said it could not yet confirm which services will be affected.
The changes are expected to take place from mid-November.
The BBC has contacted the council for a response on the changes.
Stagecoach has blamed the continuing impact of the pandemic on sickness levels, as well as an economy-wide skills challenge, for affecting the day-to-day running of its business.
Ms Geliamassi said in a statement while it had successfully recruited drivers "in some areas, this is not enough to bring in additional people whilst there is still a national shortage of bus drivers".
In order to "balance our network" the company has provided the council with a "package of changes", she said.
"As part of these changes, we have given notice to Gloucestershire County Council that we will no longer be able to run a small number of tendered services," Ms Geliamassi said.
"We have provided formal notification which will allow Gloucestershire County Council to start a formal tender process to find alternative providers.
"Whilst this was a difficult decision, our priority is to ensure that we can successfully deliver on services that are used by the majority of our customers."
She added it had been in discussions with the council over the past four months and hoped to reach an agreement to make the changes sooner.
"As permission has not been granted, the implementation of these changes will take a little longer than we hoped."
The firm added it would confirm dates with the county council.
