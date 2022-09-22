Cyclist stabbed after collision with car in Gloucester
- Published
A cyclist who was stabbed several times after a collision with a car is in a serious condition in hospital.
Police said they received several calls about a cyclist being in a collision on Shakespeare Avenue in Gloucester at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.
The occupants of a second vehicle then attacked the 27-year-old man, who sustained multiple stab wounds.
Det Insp Paula Hannaford said: "At this time, we believe that this likely was not a random attack on a stranger."
The victim was helped by members of the public and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police said the vehicles involved were described as a dark 4x4 and light-coloured saloon.
Det Insp Hannaford appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
"I'm particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicles involved either prior to or after the attack, and who may have dashcam or CCTV footage," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk