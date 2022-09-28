Gloucester pupils 'suffered' after man stole from schools
A man who broke into two schools and stole laptops, guitars and a television has been jailed.
Tomas Stefan, of no fixed address, trespassed at the Gloucester schools earlier this month.
A judge said staff and pupils "suffered emotionally, psychologically and financially" from his actions.
He admitted his offences at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Monday and was jailed for a year and eight weeks.
Prosecutor Cathy Thornton said the series of break-ins began when police were alerted to a burglary at the Raikes Centre in Horton Road at 08:15 GMT on 19 September.
Stefan admitted stealing two laptops and a radio from the school for children with learning difficulties.
He also broke into Wotton House International School, in Horton Road, between 20-21 September.
He admitted stealing 10 computers, three electric guitars and an overhead projector, before returning two days later to take more items including a television.
The court was told Stefan was found with a small quantity of cannabis when he was arrested on 23 September.
He was in breach of a suspended prison sentence order of eight weeks for theft, the court heard.
Caroline Williams, defending, said Stefan was effectively kicked out of his house without any access to money, clothes or food after he was released from prison.
She said: "He was effectively squatting at the school as he had nowhere else to go. He stole the items to sell so that he could survive."
'Huge emotional impact'
Dr Daniel Sturdy, chief executive of Wotton House International School, told the court the break-ins "had a huge emotional impact on the school staff and pupils".
Presiding Justice Simon White told Stefan: "We consider the large amount of items stolen from these educational establishments is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.
"The staff and pupils at both schools have suffered emotionally, psychologically and financially because of your actions."
The magistrates jailed Stefan for 12 months for the burglaries and also activated the suspended sentence of eight weeks in full, to run consecutively.
He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to each school and £40 towards court costs.
The magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.
