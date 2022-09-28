Gloucestershire councillors call for investment zone plans clarity
Government plans to introduce investment zones across England may take planning decisions away from local people, it is feared.
In the mini budget, the government said it was discussing the investment zones with 38 councils across the country.
Under the plans, tax cuts and relaxed planning rules would be offered in a bid to drive growth and unlock housing.
But Gloucestershire's opposition councillors say more transparency about the zones is needed.
The zones would be exempt from business rates and new legislation would cut down on planning regulations, so land could be released for housing and commercial use.
Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) is among the areas the government is focusing on, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
But opposition councillors have raised fears the proposals may take away local power and hand it to Westminster.
Lib Dem group leader Ben Evans, said: "Whilst the plans are still very unclear, we have concerns that taking planning decisions away from local people and handing them to bureaucrats in Westminster is undemocratic.
"Once this development is allowed there will be no way of undoing it, and local people will have had no say in it."
'We welcome plans'
Labour group leader John Bloxsom, has called on Conservative council leader Mark Hawthorne to release more details of the plans.
Mr Bloxsom said he was "very concerned" by the proposals which he said could "remove protection of communities and workers".
However, Mr Hawthorne said he was delighted the government sees the county as worth investing in.
"We are looking forward to Gloucestershire being part of the government's ambitious plan for growth by creating jobs and allowing local authorities to keep business rates growth to reinvest in local projects," he said.
"We welcome the plans to reduce the tax burden for local businesses, simplify the planning system while remaining committed to protecting green belt land, and consolidate our growing industries, particularly in cyber."
