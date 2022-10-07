Driver who set out to drink jailed over fatal Moreton-in-Marsh crash
A drink-driver who killed a motorcyclist after driving at about 90mph (144kmph) through country roads has been jailed for six years.
Yasen Yanev, 34, from Birmingham, crashed into Michael Molina on Moreton-in-Marsh High Street on 11 June.
He was sentenced earlier at Gloucester Crown Court for death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
CCTV footage showed Yanev in a pub where he drank for a number of hours before the fatal crash.
Yanev had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.
He had been drinking "numerous" pints with a friend during the afternoon and evening before getting back into his blue BMW to drive back to Birmingham.
Sgt Gareth Galdwin, from the road policing unit at Gloucestershire Police, said: "Yanev was driving very dangerously... reaching speeds of around 90mph within a 30mph limit, overtaking several vehicles.
"He entered a 20mph zone where he was clocked doing 66mph and then collided with the motorbike being driven by Mike, who was pronounced dead at the scene."
Mr Molina had lived in the community for a long time and was well-respected, said Sgt Galdwin.
He had gone out for fuel and never returned.
"Yanev had decided to go out drinking for hours with the intention of driving home, this wasn't a moment of madness, this was fully intentional," he said.
"This is one of the most devastating fatal impacts I have been to where it had such an impact.
"Those that saw what happened that day have to live with the trauma of that, and that is not something you can easily forget."
The crash was witnessed by a number of people who were "immediately there to help" and also detained Yanev, who they feared was going to run away.
"I can only thank them for the actions they took on that day and the bravery they showed," Sgt Galdwin said.
"For the family this [sentencing] will never take away what has happened, and the fact they have lost Mike... but at least they get some justice today."
"A whole family, a whole community, has been impacted by what has happened. It is devastating," he added.
