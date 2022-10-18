Golden Valley A40 bypass crash victim 'a true gentleman'
- Published
The family of a teenager who died in a crash in Gloucestershire has paid tribute to a "true gentleman".
Alex Roberts, 18, died when his BMW 1 was in collision with a parked lorry in a layby on the Golden Valley bypass.
In a statement, his family said their loss had left an "unimaginable void that can never be filled".
"There are no words to describe the loss his loved ones feel, he will be missed always and loved forever," they said, in statement issued by police.
Gloucestershire Police has appealed for witnesses following the crash, which happened at around 23:00 BST on the eastbound carriageway, between the A417 and M5 junction 11.
'Much loved'
Mr Roberts had been a "competitive" and "much-loved" rugby player at Longlevens RFC.
He had also recently started an apprenticeship with Gloucester-based electrical contractor Clarkson and Evans.
He embraced the course with "positivity and a keenness to learn", his family said, adding he "made friends wherever he went, and touched the lives of so many people".
"Outside of work Alex enjoyed spending his time socialising, playing rugby, being with his family, friends, and his partner Kirsty along with her son - who Alex doted on," they continued.
"Alex also contributed to raising awareness of knife crime within the local community by supporting the ambulance service with simulation scenarios.
"There are no words to describe the loss his loved ones feel, he will be missed always and loved forever."
Police have also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the BMW prior to the collision to come forward.