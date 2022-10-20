Teenagers killed in crash near Dursley named
Two "kind and loved" teenagers who were killed in a car crash have been named.
Jake Rugman, 17, and Matthew Millard, 18, were in a red VW car which crashed on Tait's Hill, Stinchcombe, near Dursley on 13 October.
Inquests into their deaths were opened at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on Tuesday and adjourned to a future date.
A fundraising page set up to create a memorial for them says "Matt and Jake were kind and loved by all who knew them".
The teenagers, who were from Charfield, near Wotton-under-Edge, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle collision.
The GoFundMe page, launched by their friends, has raised more than £6,000.
The page says the pair were "the life of the party and spread joy wherever they went" and "always put other people before themselves".
Matthew Millard had, until June, been a pupil of Katherine Lady Berkeley School in Wotton-under-Edge.
The school's acting headteacher Hannah Khan said everyone who knew him had been "deeply affected by the terrible news".
Gloucestershire Police want to hear from any motorists who have dashcams and were in the area of the crash after 23:00 BST on 13 October.