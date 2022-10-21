Teen heart attack victim helps city's defibrillator launch
A 13-year-old girl whose life was saved by a defibrillator was guest of honour as three new devices were installed in Gloucester.
Nicole suffered a cardiac arrest while at a teen club night in the city.
Two police officers used a defibrillator on her after she collapsed.
The new machines have been installed in Gloucester Docks, Eastgate Street and the Eastgate Shopping Centre.
They have been funded by city businesses and the Gloucester Business Improvement District.
Defibrillators work by sending an electric shock to the heart which can restore a normal rhythm during a cardiac arrest.
They are designed to be used by members of the public, even if they are untrained, and are registered with the South West Ambulance Trust.
Supt Alistair Barby, from Gloucestershire Police, said: "We all know that a cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time.
"The presence of defibrillators in public places can help raise awareness and stimulate people to think about what they would do in an emergency.
"This work has helped ensure that these important life-saving bits of equipment are at key locations in the city."
