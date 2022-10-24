Three-storey Gloucester house filled with cannabis
Police discovered a three-storey house filled with cannabis plants, worth more than £200,000.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said the drugs were found at a house in the Linden area of Gloucester and were days away from being harvested for sale.
Officers confirmed the drugs have an estimated street value of £220,000.
Police forced entry into the property on 20 October, after community information was gathered by PCSOs about suspicious activity.
No-one was in the house at the time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish who was involved.
