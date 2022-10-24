Man charged after women allegedly propositioned on canal towpath
A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with reports of women being sexually propositioned beside a canal towpath in Gloucestershire.
Several women reported being approached by a man in Quedgeley with a message on a notepad asking them to expose themselves on 17 October.
Ashley Brown, of no fixed abode, has been charged with five public order offences.
He is also accused of two counts of indecent exposure.
Mr Brown appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on 20 October where he was remanded into custody, Gloucestershire Police said.
He is due to appear at the same court on Wednesday.
The public order charges allege he displayed "writing, sign or other visible representation with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress".
The indecent exposure counts relate to alleged incidents in Stroud and Gloucester on 18 October.
Anyone with any information about the alleged offences is urged to contact Gloucestershire Police.
