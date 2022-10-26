Ofsted's concerns over children in unregistered homes
- Published
Children's services leaders were unaware that some "highly vulnerable children" live in unregistered temporary homes, inspectors have found.
A recent Ofsted visit to South Gloucestershire Council also found children were not receiving "a consistently good service".
Inspectors said many improvements had been made since the service was rated as "requires improvement" in 2019.
The council welcomed the findings but accepts more still needs to be done.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, inspector Sarah Canto wrote to the council after the visit in September.
In it she said: "While most children are living in homes that meet their needs, a small number of highly vulnerable children live in unregistered temporary homes.
"Their vulnerability is therefore increased further due to the absence of the oversight provided by statutory regulation.
"Operational managers' regular oversight of these children's circumstances does, however, mitigate risk, while extensive searches are made to find suitable and safe homes for these children.
"However, senior leaders were unaware of these unregistered arrangements."
Areas for improvement
The inspector said senior leaders are "taking appropriate action to address practice weaknesses".
She said the council provided appropriate care for the unexpected influx of unaccompanied young asylum seekers.
Five areas for improvement were outlined in the letter - workforce stability, management oversight, speed of decisions to secure permanent homes, better supervision to drive children's progress and updating case records.
It said youngsters had "too many changes of social worker", which affected their emotional confidence.
The letter also highlighted that risk assessments were not always completed quickly enough when children return home or are placed with their parents under a care order. Inspectors did not identify any instances of children placed in situations of significant harm, it said.
It said vulnerable children were well supported by a specialist service to tackle exploitation, while a focus on ensuring all children had high-quality personal educational plans was succeeding - with every Year 11 pupil progressing from school to college and every underage asylum-seeker in education or training.
The council's cabinet member for children and young people, Samuel Bromiley said: "The letter from Ofsted following their focused visit to our Children in Care services encouragingly highlights some areas of good practice where we have made progress since the last full Inspection, but also areas where we need to make further improvements and that we need to accelerate the pace of change.
"The letter recognises that we have put in place many important changes and improvements, but also notes that those have not yet had time to impact on children and families."
He added: "The letter from Ofsted notes: 'Social workers are child-focused and talked animatedly to inspectors about the children they care for.'
"We will look to harness that passion and enthusiasm for improving the lives of the children we look after and for their families as we seek to improve further and move up to the next level."