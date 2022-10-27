HMP Hewell prisoner mistakenly released is found
- Published
A prisoner mistakenly released from jail has been found three weeks after a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Gloucestershire Police began a hunt for James Taplin, from Cinderford, after he was released from Hewell Prison, Worcestershire, where he was on remand.
Charged with aggravated burglary and malicious wounding, he had been due in crown court on 14 October but it emerged he had been released in error.
Mr Taplin, 24, was arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on Wednesday.
He is due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court later.
Gloucestershire Police said it had been working with a number of neighbouring forces and conducting searches in a bid to locate him.
An arrest warrant was issued on 4 October and an investigation has begun into how the error occurred, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.
