New greenbelt homes proposed next to Imjin military base
- Published
Developers want to build new homes on greenbelt land next to a major military installation in Gloucestershire.
Jeremy Evans and Stephen Price want to build 15 properties next to Nato's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth.
Seven of the homes would be affordable, and people will have until Tuesday, 15 November to share their views.
A decision on the six acre site is expected to made by 24 January.
The site was once part of a farm, the majority of which was sold to build the Brickhampton Court Golf Club in 1990.
The land was retained, but has not been developed since.
As well as the new homes, the development would include the establishing of a community woodland, improved footpaths, play space and work to improve local biodiversity.
Planning consultant Peter Tufnell said: "The proposals are relatively small-scale, and are small-scale in relation to Churchdown.
"The provision of affordable housing and in particular discount market sale homes will allow a real opportunity for local people to enter the housing market and assist in enhancing the vibrancy and diversity of the local community."
People are able to comment on the proposals on the Tewkesbury Borough Council website.