Cotswold pub attack suspect charged with manslaughter
A 53-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after man died eight days after suffering fatal injuries outside a Cotswolds pub.
Liam McKane was arrested after Colin Leslie sustained head injuries outside the Kingsbridge Inn in Bourton-on-the-Water on 28 August last year.
Mr Leslie died in hospital on 5 September.
Mr McKane is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Gloucestershire Police say.
