Cotswold pub attack suspect charged with manslaughter

The Kingsbridge Inn, Bourton-on-the-WaterGoogle
Colin Leslie died eight days after an incident outside the Kingsbridge Inn, Bourton-on-the-Water

A 53-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after man died eight days after suffering fatal injuries outside a Cotswolds pub.

Liam McKane was arrested after Colin Leslie sustained head injuries outside the Kingsbridge Inn in Bourton-on-the-Water on 28 August last year.

Mr Leslie died in hospital on 5 September.

Mr McKane is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Gloucestershire Police say.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.