Cotswold pub attack manslaughter accused appears in court
- Published
A 53-year-old has appeared in court accused of the manslaughter of a man who died eight days after suffering a head injury outside a Cotswolds pub.
Liam McKane appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with the manslaughter of Colin Leslie.
Mr Leslie was fatally injured outside the Kingsbridge Inn in Bourton-on-the-Water on 28 August last year and died in hospital on 5 September.
Mr McKane is now due to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 2 December.
He was granted unconditional bail until that date.
