Man exposes himself in front of teenagers in Cirencester
Police are hunting for a man accused of exposing himself near two teenagers.
The incident happened at around 11am on Sunday in the area of Cricklade Road in Cirencester.
The teenagers reported seeing the man walking in their direction as they headed for the McDonald's at Kingsmeadow Services.
The man did not speak to them, but when they turned around he had his trousers and underwear around his ankles.
He was seen touching his genitals, Gloucestershire Police said.
The suspect is described as being black, bald and wearing a coat.
He was reportedly walking slowly and swaying from side to side.
The two witnesses were described by police as "shaken up" by the incident.
Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the man or has any information about the incident to contact them.