Longlevens Rugby Club given green light to extend clubhouse
- Published
A rugby club can now expand its clubhouse after reaching an agreement with a neighbouring football club.
The bid to extend Longlevens Rugby Club in Gloucester was delayed when Longlevens Association Football Club raised concerns.
It feared its players would be left squeezing through a 25cm gap to reach the changing rooms.
Gloucester City Council paused the planning process in August to let the clubs work out a solution.
Longlevens Association FC vice-chairman Steve Davis told the council's planning committee at the time that the football and rugby club have got on extremely well for many years.
"We have nothing against them building better and building bigger," he said.
"Our main issue is the one-metre gap. We did ask if that gap could be extended to two metres."
The rugby club's plans have now been given the go-ahead after submitting amended plans showing a 1.2m gap between the proposed extension and the side of the football club building.
The football club also received assurances access to drains will not be impeded, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The rugby club has said it will not object to the football club extending into the gap between the clubs should they decide to extend their own facilities.
The rugby club extension will house a new gym and a larger ground floor lounge bar.
Their plans also include a balcony and bar area on the first floor and extending the existing store and car park.
Gloucester City Council's planning committee voted unanimously to approve the proposals on Tuesday.
Additional reporting by Tess de la Mare