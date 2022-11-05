Cheltenham Christmas ice rink cancelled over rising costs
The Christmas ice rink in Cheltenham has been cancelled this year because of financial pressures.
Recruiting a supplier and environmental concerns were also factors that contributed to the decision, Cheltenham Borough Council said.
The ice rink was being sourced internationally through a third party, and there was no certainty it would be delivered, it added.
It is hoped the rink can return for the festivities in 2023.
Tracey Birkinshaw, director of community and economic development, said: "We have faced many different pressures this year and regrettably it has become clear that this year's ice rink has become undeliverable.
"Some of the issues we've experienced were around procurement for a company to supply the ice rink; we carried out two rounds due to a limited response the first time.
"The respondent submitted a second response at approximately double the budget set out, making that option uneconomic."
Christmas markets on the Promenade will be running as usual.
The annual pantomime at the Everyman Theatre will go ahead as planned and festive events at Pittville Pump Room will also be open to the public.