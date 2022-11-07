Residents oppose plans at Gloucester stone crushing site
Residents are opposing plans for work on a stone crushing site to be made permanent, saying the dust is so bad they cannot open their windows.
Allstone has operated at the site in Myers Road, Gloucester, for almost 12 years through a series of temporary planning applications.
But residents and councillors have raised concerns over health and noise.
Councillor Jeremy Hilton said: "Granting permission for permanent use of this site is unacceptable."
Gloucestershire County Council planning committee is expected to consider the proposals by 12 December.
'Health hazard'
More than 30 people have objected to the proposals due to the impact the site is having on neighbouring properties, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
Shahed Tandel, a local resident, said the dust and sand coming from the site has affected the health of his four-year-old son.
"Due to the dust he has had a cough for months. We've had to get him seen by the GP numerous times and he was also seen by a hospital paediatrician. It is clearly a health hazard.
"Due to the accumulation of dust on the windows we are unable to open all our windows. We are also unable to put any washing to dry outside in the garden," he added.
'Noise, dust and traffic'
Kevin Pugh, who has lived nearby for more than 30 years, said the site is "too small" for expansion and it should not be made permanent.
"The noise, dust and traffic is not suitable for such a small site.
"My wife is asthmatic and the dust in and around our home is shocking. The site is also very close to the hospital too. The volume of lorries now is an accident waiting to happen," he added.
Allstone has been approached for comment.