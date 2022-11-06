Cirencester: Three people dead after a two-vehicle crash
Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.
A Ford Transit Connect van and a Ford Focus collided on the B4425 Bibury Road at around 08:50 GMT on 5 November.
The 51-year-old van driver and a 72-year-old passenger who was in the car were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the 75-year-old driver of the Ford Focus died after being airlifted to hospital. Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road in the time beforehand."
