Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Nympsfield

police officer
Officers are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a car.

The collision, involving a motorbike and a red Volvo car, happened on the B4066 near Nympsfield, Gloucestershire, at around 14:40 GMT on Sunday.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene and their next of kin have been informed.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics