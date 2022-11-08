Tetbury residents object to planned homes over traffic fears
The proposed demolition of a former petrol station to build 45 homes is set to be debated.
Newland Homes Limited wants to knock down Northfield Garage at London Road in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.
More than 30 people have objected to the proposals over traffic and "overcrowding" fears.
Consultants working on the scheme say the plans have been carefully designed to reflect the character of the area.
The proposals are due to be considered by Cotswold District Council, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Objecting to the plans, Sarah Bolt said: "Tetbury has not got the infrastructure to support the current residents we have, yet alone to allow more houses.
"The roads are already under stress from traffic, the doctors surgery and dentist are not able to see patients in a decent time and the dentists' books are currently closed."
'Overcrowding'
She suggested the land should be used to build leisure facilities for the town, instead of "overcrowding" the area.
Tetbury Town Council also objected to the proposals as it said they included too many units on a small parcel of land.
"There still remains a significant problem about the traffic pulling out from this estate, Northfield Road, Tesco and Conygar all onto London Road," a council spokesperson said.
Consultants working on the scheme say the plans sit comfortably within the urban setting and will not impact The Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Councillors will have their say on the proposals at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday.
