Cirencester crash: Son's tribute to 'kind' parents who died in collision
- Published
The son of a couple who died in a road crash has paid tribute to his "amazing" parents.
David Haynes, 75, and his wife Beryl, 72, were killed when their car was in a collision with another vehicle on the B4425 near Cirencester on 5 November.
"They were selfless, kind, generous and always gave their time for others, family and friends," said son Kevin.
The 51-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved, a Ford Transit van, also died in the collision.
Mr Haynes was from Twyford, Buckinghamshire, where the couple had lived since 1969, and Mrs Haynes was originally from Corsham in Wiltshire.
Their son said his parents would have been "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love" from both of the communities.
"Both mum and dad were amazing people and the best parents, and grandparents, that I could have wished for," Kevin added.
"Mum and dad were both huge advocates for those less fortunate, often people who were lonely and just wanted to talk to someone.
"I am so proud of my parents, the way they lived their lives to help others and just wish we had more time with them to enjoy their company, hear their stories and tell them how much they were loved."
The collision between the Haynes' Ford Focus and the van occurred at about 08:50 GMT on 5 November and police are appealing for information.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk