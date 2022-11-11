Lib Dem peer Lord Jones of Cheltenham dies aged 74
- Published
Liberal Democrat peer and former MP Nigel Jones has died at the age of 74.
He entered the House of Commons in 1992, taking the seat from the Conservatives. He was elevated to the House of Lords in 2005.
Lord Jones survived a sword attack by a mentally ill constituent Robert Ashman in 2000.
The attack claimed the life of Andrew Pennington - a Liberal Democrat councillor - who had been in his constituency offices at the time.
During the subsequent court case, Lord Jones described how Mr Pennington had tried to get Ashman off him.
He told Bristol Crown Court: "Pennington was alive but he chose to stay to try to get the defendant off me.
"It was the bravest act I have ever experienced and he saved my life."
Lord Jones told of how the tendons of his hand had been "filleted" as he tried to seize the Samurai-style sword from Ashman, requiring 57 stitches.
Before entering politics, Lord Jones spent twenty-five years in the IT industry, spending time working in the Middle East, Scandinavia, Hong Kong and Jamaica.
During his parliamentary career, he served as the Liberal Democrat spokesman on housing and local government, and later as spokesman for science and technology.
He also served in the Select Committee on Standards and Privileges.
The body was set up by John Major in 1994 after a number of scandals rocked his government, that came to be known as the "sleaze-busters".
Lord Jones of Cheltenham passed away on 7 November. He is survived by his wife, son and twin daughters.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk