CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
- Published
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub.
The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June.
She was approached by an unknown man in the Upper York Street venue, who then raped her.
Avon and Somerset Police said they believed the man in the CCTV image had information relating to the attack.
He is described as black, in his mid-20s, of average build with a full beard and moustache.
The man was wearing a gold or yellow durag head covering, and a black hooded top with white writing down the left arm and an image across the chest.
He was also wearing black shorts and black trainers.
Det Insp Andy Fox said: "This is a horrifying incident in which a woman was raped when on a night out with friends in Bristol.
"She has shown incredible strength and bravery in reporting this to us and we're ensuring she has access to any support services she needs.
"A large number of enquiries have been completed since this incident in the summer and we are now in a position to release CCTV of a man who we hope can aid our investigation."
It is being treated as an isolated case.
Anyone withy information should contact Avon and Somerset Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously.
