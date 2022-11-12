Cotswold lorry park plans appealed after council rejection
A firm has appealed a council decision to not allow a lorry park in an area of outstanding natural beauty.
The scheme, which included a 75-space truck stop at Gloucester Road near the A417 in Stratton, near Cirencester, was proposed by William Gilder Ltd in March 2021.
It was subsequently turned down by Cotswold District Council over fears it could harm the beauty of the landscape.
Councillor Julia Judd said it is "the wrong application in the wrong place".
"No one contests that truck drivers need and deserve better facilities," she said
"But not here, high up on this precious and sensitive part of the Cotswolds area of outstanding natural beauty where nature, wildlife and rural tranquillity reign."
The scheme also includes facilities for drivers and a service yard for the trucks.
Consultants working on behalf of William Gilder Ltd said there is a "dire need" for roadside truck stop facilities along the A417, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
The company also argued the proposal would not have substantial impact on the landscape and environment due to "the sensitive nature" of the design.
A planning inspector will consider the appeal on 31 January, 2023. The planning inquiry is expected to take four days.