Three arrested after Stroud murder investigation launched
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was discovered inside a flat.
Officers were called to an address on Chapel Street, in Stroud, at around 16:15 GMT on 4 November after concerns were raised by neighbours.
The death was treated as unexplained, but results of a post-mortem have led to a murder investigation being opened, Gloucestershire Police said.
Two men and a woman, all from Stroud, are in police custody.
"The body is believed to have been undiscovered for some time and detectives are still waiting for confirmation of the identity of the victim," a police spokesperson said.
"Officers are in the early stages of an investigation and are working to establish what has taken place."
One man was arrested on Thursday, and two further arrests, a man and a woman, were made on Friday.
Police are appealing for anyone who has any relevant information that could assist the investigation to get in contact.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk