CCTV released after faeces left on Stroud MP's doorstep
- Published
Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they want to speak to after a box containing faeces was left at an MP's constituency office.
The takeaway food carton had the name of Stroud Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie written on it.
It was left outside the MP's office in Stroud town centre on 2 November at about 13:30 GMT.
Gloucestershire Police have identified a woman on CCTV who they would like to talk to in relation to the incident.
Gloucestershire Police said: "In the footage, the woman is seen wearing pink trousers and walking towards the MP's office."
Following the discovery of the excrement last week, Ms Baillie said: "It's difficult to understand the motivation of anybody who would leave a box of poo for another person to open. It is disgusting.
"We are also in the middle of town - what would have happened if a child had picked it up instead?"
Gloucestershire police have asked for anyone who can identify the woman, or has information which could help the investigation, to contact them.