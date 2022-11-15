Forest of Dean bin crews 'being put in danger' by drivers
Bin crews are being put in danger by impatient motorists driving over pavements, a waste company has said.
There were 11 incidents of reckless driving recorded by crews in the Forest of Dean last year, and that number has already been surpassed this year.
Service provider Biffa and the district council want people to take more care when driving near bin lorries.
Footage released by Biffa shows cars mounting pavements and driving close to workers to get by.
The lorries are fitted with 360-degree cameras, in order to capture dangerous moments.
Incidents that put workers' lives at risk are happening every couple of weeks, according to Biffa's site manager in Cinderford, James Walker.
"While we have seen a decline in the number of incidents being reported across the company in recent years, and the vast majority of road users drive responsibly, we have seen an increase this year.
"The numbers may not sound excessive, but they still equate to an incident every couple of weeks where people's lives are being needlessly put at risk.
"As we head into winter, we'd like to remind motorists that crews are only doing their job and ask them to be patient and only proceed once it is clear, and to do so with caution."