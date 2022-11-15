Man admits killing parents in Gloucestershire homes
- Published
A man has admitted stabbing both his parents to death while he was in the grip of mental illness.
William Warrington, 40, of St George's Street, Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to killing Clive Warrington, 67, and Valerie Warrington, 73.
The divorced pair were found dead on 2 March at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire, 15 miles (24km) apart.
The body of Mr Warrington, a builder, was found at Sherborne Place in Cheltenham, Bristol Crown Court heard.
His former wife, 73, was found dead at a property in Whiteshoots Hill, Bourton-on-the-Water.
Warrington had denied murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on Tuesday, after the lesser charge was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court Warrington had a long history of subjecting his parents to "foul abuse" and in the months leading up to the killings had been sending "extremely aggressive" messages to both of them.
He had been living with his mother in the years prior to the attack, but had become increasingly violent towards her when he blamed her for failing to secure planning permission to develop a piece of land attached to her property in Bourton-on-the-Water.
After assaulting her in December 2020, Mrs Warrington moved her son into a multi-occupancy property she owned in Cheltenham, but he was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act at Wotton Lawn Hospital for attacking one of his housemates with a knife.
On the night of the killings, Warrington had absconded from the facility by taxi, and made his way towards his mother's house, the court heard.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk